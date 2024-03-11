Licensure exam passers receive help from Capitol

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Some 168 licensure examination passers received financial assistance from the provincial government.

This is in recognition of their achievement and for passing the entrance tests in their respective fields.

Each beneficiary received P10,000 from Governor Dennis Pineda, Vice Gov Lilia Pineda, Board Member Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab, and other members of the Provincial Board.

The assistance encourages other Educational Financial Assistance Program EFAP beneficiaries to do better in their studies.

The provincial government's EFAP provides financial assistance to indigent students to help them defray school-related expenses.

The program covers scholars in college as well as senior high school.

Grade 12 beneficiaries received a total of P57,515,000 for School Year 2021 to 2022.

The provincial government assists out-of-school youth and other underprivileged Kapampangans to get good education through the Alternative Learning System.

The total assistance given to ALS learners in the last three years of Governor Dennis Pineda’s term has reached P9,330,000.