Life of a Champion: The Story of Tatay Igno’s Great Purpose

As moves forward with the launch of the GameZone Tour and GameZone Entertainment, staying true to its message and commitment to responsible gaming. We take a look at how the vision was brought to life, with the brand going on set to tell the inspiring story of Tatay Igno and his historic win. Stepping into the spotlight, he took part in a television commercial shoot that highlighted both his victory and his personal journey during the tournament.
Over the past year, the competition has crowned several champions, but one story stood out among the rest. Tatay Igno emerged as the tournament’s oldest champion, joining the event with a purpose greater than the prize itself, to help provide for the medical treatments of his wife.
Behind the scenes, Tatay Igno remains a champion beyond the tournament; his warm smile and calm personality showed that his triumph meant more than just a personal victory but a reminder that he did not enter for recognition but for his family.
According to Tatay Igno he only had hope to reach the top 9 in the tournament. He continued to win round after round, ending up in the final game and eventually winning the GTCC: Summer Showdown.
Today, Tatay Igno’s wife is now cancer-free, as his loving sacrifice proved that the real victory came after winning the tournament. Now taking their story to the screen, Tatay Igno was amazed at how a production was being built around his life story.
In the height of the TVC experience, Tatay Igno and his wife were also joined by GameZone’s Brand Ambassador and movie star, Vice Ganda, who led the storytelling in the re-enactment of the GTCC: Summer Showdown. Their heartfelt interaction was captured when Vice Ganda congratulated them as they both exchanged stories, expressing admiration for each other’s talents.
Tatay Igno and his wife watched closely as their story was being filmed, taking inspiration from his personal life story leading up to the moments where he recalled the tablet saying “You are the Champion” during the tournament. GameZone champions perseverance and dedication, in further promoting the brand’s fairness, opportunity, and community-driven engagement through stories like Tatay Igno’s.
For Tatay Igno, the commercial shoot was a stern reminder of what was at stake when he entered the final rounds despite the pressure of the grueling rounds, he made sure to look at his family as the primary source of motivation. The TVC showcased his skills and knowledge of the game to overcome and win against all odds, while also creating a fun and exciting commercial for everyone to watch.
At the heart of the campaign, DigiPlus, together with GameZone, introduced the newly launched GameZone Tour, a rebrand aimed at shaping a brighter future for digital entertainment. The initiative raises the stakes while expanding the platform’s offerings with more games set to be introduced in the upcoming seasons.
Experience the Real GameZone, watch the exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of Tatay Igno with Vice Ganda during the TVC experience on the official social media page of the and the release of Tatay Igno’s short film on the page.
About DigiPlus
DigiPlus Interactive Corp. pioneered digital entertainment in the Philippines. It introduced the leading platforms BingoPlus and ArenaPlus, widely known for their engaging interactive gaming and sports entertainment experiences. DigiPlus also operates GameZone, with more to come. For more information visit
About GameZone
GameZone is a PAGCOR-licensed online gaming platform in the Philippines delivering secure and competitive Player vs. Player gaming experiences. Through the GameZone Tour, it is the pioneer of Tablegame Tournament in the Philippines specializing in popular Filipino card games such as Tongits and Pusoy, elevating traditional Filipino gameplay into modern competitive tournaments. With real-time gameplay, high-stakes competitions, and over 1,500 premium games, GameZone is building the country’s premier platform for skill-based gaming and digital competition. For more information, visit and follow @taragamezone and @gamezonetour on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.