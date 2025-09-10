"Life, so they say, is but a game and they'd let it slip away...

Like the twilight in the road up ahead, they don't see just where we're goin'

And all the secrets in the universe, whisper in our ears, all the years will come and go

Take us up, always up, we may never pass this way again..."

Part of the lyrics of the song penned and belted out by Seals & Croft in 1973 gives us a preview of what life is about, with a myriad of meanings that keeps it a mystery, like its purpose, goals, experience, success, self, family, plans, aspirations and dreams. It is that one chance to breathe as long as you can, in many ways for others---the loved, the cherished, and their future.

Life's Plan A: Work, live, play

Plan A at the very onset involves working hard for a comfortable life, dreaming of a house truly yours, traveling, raising a family, owning a business, and staying healthy, among a long list of must-dos. But life doesn’t always go as planned. Along the way, unforeseen events like critical illness, accidents, or untimely passing happen.

Dreams, too, are pieces of life's jigsaw puzzle: “I want to be like you, Mama.” The words every parent wishes to hear, hoping their children will carry with them always. Your children’s dreams know no bounds – becoming a doctor, building bridges or following in your artistic footsteps.

When a parent is no longer there to provide the means, these dreams shouldn’t have to fade. Thus, a wise choice has to be made ahead of time. As William Jennings Bryan put it: "Destiny is no matter of chance. It is a matter of choice," meaning "what life or circumstances offers you isn't or can't be your destiny because destiny is something which you create on your own by your choices and your actions."

Life's Plan B: Dream, secure, live

Keep your children’s dreams alive and achieve their goals even when you’re no longer around or in absence, with a Plan B that protects and provides the means for a child to finish school, in the home they grew up in, with whatever they will need to pursue their career aspirations.

With BDO Life, life's Plan B is the safety net that keeps their dreams alive, and their plans on track. Without it, a premature loss can undo everything you have worked so hard to build. With a Plan B, your children enjoy the opportunity to keep moving forward, even when life takes an unexpected turn.

In those unforeseen twists and turns, life insurance benefits step in to keep routines intact and carry on what’s been built over the years. It assures your children of the stability they need to pursue their goals, and infuses them with the confidence that those goals remain within their reach. That kind of security is a legacy that no loss can ever take away.

“As parents, our goal is to support our children wherever their journey leads them. The benefits of life insurance will enable us to fulfill that promise, even when we are no longer around. Our way of ensuring that life will be okay, no matter what the future holds,” shared Renato Vergel De Dios, President and CEO of BDO Life.

“Watching our children grow up, aspiring to follow our footsteps – just fills us with immense joy and compels us to provide them with every opportunity to realize those dreams, no matter what the future may bring. It’s easy to think of life insurance as just another expense. But it is much more than that. Life insurance has to be the simplest, most powerful solution to sustaining those aspirations, even amidst life’s toughest challenges,” he added.

This Life Insurance Month of September, take time to know your insurance options and invest in a Plan B that will cover you and your family if and when the unexpected happens. Start your insurance journey with BDO Life, 100% owned by BDO Unibank, Inc., the country’s leading bank with over 1,200 BDO branches nationwide. It offers a diverse pool of life insurance products suitable to the needs of its clients, including comprehensive group term life insurance for corporate clients, and provides protection, health, education, savings, retirement, and estate planning solutions aimed to create a secure future for its individual customers and their families.

On your next visit to BDO, ask anyone in the branch about BDO Life and you will immediately get the help you need. You can also visit BDO Life’s Get a Quote webpage at bdo.com.ph/bdo-life to get life insurance quotes that fit your needs and budget. You can start with a more affordable policy and increase your coverage as your income and financial needs grow.

Filing insurance claims is also easy and convenient. Just visit BDO Life’s website to file a claim online or go to your BDO branch of account for assistance. You may also contact BDO Life’s Customer Care Hotline at (02) 8885-4110.

With BDO Life, your child can fulfill his or her dream even if you’re no longer around, and ensure that the lifestyle you’ve accustomed your family to stays protected. (JTD/DSunStar Pampanga)