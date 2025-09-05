Cabeza opens 10th store at Ayala Marquee Mall

Cabeza Gemstones and Crystals continues to spread luck and success with the opening of its 10th store at Marquee Mall in Angeles City.

Cabeza owner Earl Anjelo Yabut, fondly known as the Gem Hunter, said he is firm in his mission to share the beauty and healing energy of natural crystals with more people.

Yabut led the recent opening of Cabeza’s Marquee Mall branch, with celebrity endorser Anthony Constantino.

From its humble beginnings, Cabeza has grown into a trusted brand known for offering 100 percent natural and genuine crystals, sourced from different parts of the world.

Each piece is carefully chosen, with the goal of not only serving as a beautiful accessory or collectible, but also as a tool that can uplift and transform lives.

The brand name Cabeza comes from the Spanish word "head" or "superior," symbolizing clarity, balance, and strength—qualities that align with the essence of the crystals themselves.

Visit the new Cabeza store at the ground floor of Marquee Mall.

Other Cabeza branches are located at Ayala Malls Manila, SM City Clark, SM City Pampanga, SM City Telabastagan, SM City Megamall, SM City North EDSA, SM City Fairview, SM City Bataan, and SM Mall of Asia.