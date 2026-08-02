CL dermatologists join advance practice course

The Philippine Dermatological Society (PDS) Central Luzon

has recently facilitated an advance course on dermatological practice.

Delve into the Core: Central Luzon PDS Dermatologists’ Postgraduate Course

C.O.R.E. (Clinical Updates, Outcomes, Research, and Evidence-Based Dermatologic Practice) is a 2-day program held on August 1-2, 2026 at Clark Marriott Hotel in Pampanga.

The event was designed to provide dermatologists with current, evidence-based knowledge and practical skills across a broad range of clinical and procedural topics.

The objective of the two-day activity is to provide hands-on training on ultrasound, nail biopsy, chemical peels and updates on current trends including adverse drug reactions, pharmacotherapy, probiotics, and the latest in regenerative medicine such as biostimulators, and fillers.

The program integrates expert-led lectures, live demonstrations, and interactive discussions to enhance clinical decision-making, promote safe and effective patient care, and support the application of emerging therapies, technologies, and research in everyday dermatologic practice.

More than 80 dermatologists from the Central Luzon region joined the event.

PDS Central Luzon said it organized the postgraduate course to hone dermatologists to be confident to make "empowered" decisions in management of dermatologic diseases as well as yearly event for get-together and camaraderie.

Dr. Suzein Manalo, President of PDS Central Luzon Chapter; and Dr. Camille Tuazon

Continuing Medical Education (CME) Chair of PDS Central Luzon Chapter led the event. (PR)