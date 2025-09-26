EWRB Strengthens Access to Education in Tayabas City Through Project TIPA

Tayabas City, Philippines, August 2025: EastWest Rural Bank (EWRB) recently took part in the launch of Project TIPA (Tailoring Inclusivity through Provision of Access), an initiative of the

DepEd Tayabas City Division in Region 4A aimed at improving access to education for Kabataang Tayabasin, particularly Students at Risk of Dropping Out (SARDOs) and Pupils at Risk of Dropping Out (PARDOs) due to financial constraints in transportation.

As the only private lending institution invited to the launch, alongside other institutions, EWRB’s participation underscored the Division’s recognition of its role in championing community- centered initiatives.

Through Project TIPA, the Division will implement school-based efforts to enhance educational access by providing bicycles to students, helping ease transportation burdens and improve school attendance. A total of 14 remote schools were identified as beneficiaries of the program

1. Ilasan Integrated School

2. Mate Integrated School

3. Pandakake Integrated School

4. Valencia Elementary School

5. Katigan Alupay Elementary School

6. Masin Elementary School

7. East Palale Elementary School

8. North Palale Elementary School

9. West Palale Elementary School

10. Malao-a Calantas Elementary School

11. Domoit Elementary School

12. Gibanga Elementary School

13. Lalo Elementary School

14. Alsam Integrated School

In line with its mission “To nurture people” and its core value “I Respond”, EastWest Rural Bank sponsored one (1) bicycle for each of the 13 beneficiary schools. These bicycles are envisioned not only as practical tools to help reduce school absenteeism but also as symbols of shared commitment to education and youth empowerment

By supporting Project TIPA, EWRB continues to strengthen its role as a partner in building stronger, more inclusive communities, helping ensure that no Kabataang Tayabasin is left behind in their educational journey.

###

About EastWest Rural Bank:

Established in 2013, EWRB is dedicated to serve the unbanked and underserved Filipinos outside urban areas to promote countryside development. It has a total of 76 stores, 26 storelites, and a number of cross selling desks all over Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. EWRB is committed to providing innovative financial solutions while actively participating in community-oriented projects, especially in the field of education and child protection.

About East West Banking Corporation:

East West Banking Corporation (EastWest) is a Filipino-owned universal bank committed to empowering its clients through world-class financial solutions. EastWest is a subsidiary of Filinvest Development Corporation (FDC), one of the country’s leading conglomerates with a diverse range of interests including real estate, banking, hospitality & tourism, infrastructure power generation, and sugar. It is not affiliated with any foreign financial institution which may bear the same name. For more information, visit www.eastwestbanker.com.