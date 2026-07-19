GAMAT KAPAMPANGAN UNVEILS 'SYNERGY' AT SWISSOTEL CLARK

Gamat Kapampangan Art Group Inc. officially opened on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, SYNERGY, its latest art exhibit, at Swissotel Clark, bringing together 28 artists in a celebration of creativity, collaboration, and diverse artistic expressions.

The open-theme exhibit showcases the collective talents of Kapampangan artists whose works represent various styles, including traditional, contemporary, abstract, representational, and experimental art.

‘Synergy’ highlights the belief that artistic collaboration creates a stronger creative community, where individual voices converge to inspire new perspectives and meaningful expressions through art.

Featured in the exhibit are Dra. Persie Guzman, Elizabeth Sison, Nico Tulabut, Maricar Yabut-Sangalang, Billy F. Sangalang, Lani Joy A. Mercado, PJ David, Aurelio Q. De Guzman, Engr. Andy Ramos, Daisy Ramos, Edu Perreras, Jojoy Zabala, Billy Corcuera, Jade L. Dominguez, Gretchen Taruc, Joanna Yap-Cabrera, Romel Abapo Abellano, Dan Viray, Alvin Dungca, Herminigildo Pineda, Ailyn A. Gonzales, Rolly Suba, Genesis Reambillo, Robert Calderon, Angelo Naguit, Elleyana, William Dorado, and Jojo La Madrid.

Organized by Gamat Kapampangan Art Group Inc. in partnership with Swissotel Clark, ‘Synergy,’ celebrates how different artistic visions can come together to create a more vibrant and dynamic cultural landscape.

The exhibit is currently on display at Swissôtel Clark and welcomes art enthusiasts, collectors, and the public to experience the creativity and passion of Kapampangan artists.