Say ‘hello’ to Hong Kong after dark: a symphony of lights, culinary delights, and festive celebrations.

As the sun gracefully dips below the iconic Hong Kong skyline, a captivating transformation unfolds, marking the beginning of a vibrant after-hours spectacle. Hong Kong's pulsating nightlife comes alive, igniting the streets with neon hues and offering an array of entertainment possibilities that stretch into the night.
Unveil the secrets of Hong Kong’s nocturnal allure, inviting you to immerse yourself in a world of excitement and unforgettable moments.
Embrace the enchantment of Hong Kong WinterFest, where the West Kowloon Cultural District morphs into a Christmas Town adorned with a colossal sparkling Christmas tree and whimsical displays.
Every weekend for the entire month of December, indulge in marine pyrotechnic displays, tailor-made for the winter season, painting the city's skyline with breathtaking hues. This visual symphony promises to be a spectacular celebration of the season, crafting unforgettable moments against the backdrop of the night sky.
As the year draws to a close, join the Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations to bid farewell to the old and welcome the new.
The city resonates with excitement, music, and a palpable sense of anticipation. Be part of the collective countdown at Victoria Harbour with 12 minutes of fireworks at midnight, marking the beginning of a new chapter, surrounded by the dazzling lights and energy that define Hong Kong's vibrant spirit.
Elevate your nightlife experience in Hong Kong with a visitors-exclusive cash voucher. Enjoy HK$100 off at selected bars and restaurants after 6 p.m.
Here's how to get your 'Hong Kong Night Treats' visitor dining voucher:
Who is Eligible:
Bona fide visitors staying in Hong Kong for 90 days or less.
How to Get the Offer:
- Visit the Hong Kong Tourism Board Visitor Centres/Redemption Counter with a copy of your valid overseas travel document.
- Hong Kong International Airport Visitor Centre: Open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Kowloon Redemption Counter, Hong Kong West Kowloon Station Redemption Counter, Causeway Bay Redemption Counter: Check specific locations and distribution hours.
- Online Travel Portals: Book a designated Hong Kong travel product to receive a free visitor dining voucher.
Citybus Rickshaw Sightseeing Bus introduces the special H2K route in collaboration with the Hong Kong Tourism Board, offering an enchanting night tour with a Night Pass for unlimited rides.
Tourists presenting proof of identity have the opportunity to acquire the “Night Pass” at a reduced rate of HK$20. These passes are obtainable while supplies last and can be purchased either at Central (Star Ferry) Rickshaw Sightseeing Bus Service Counter or at the Tsim Sha Tsui (Star Ferry) HKTB Kowloon Visitor Centre.
Hong Kong's nightlife is a dynamic fusion of tradition and modernity, catering to every taste and preference. Whether you seek the vibrant chaos of night markets, the sophisticated allure of rooftop bars, or the pulsating beats of the club scene, Hong Kong invites you to explore its after-dark wonders.
As the city lights up, so can your evenings in this vibrant metropolis. Dive into the Hong Kong nightlife, where every night is a celebration waiting to unfold.
LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre transforms into a Christmas town, inviting children to join a magical Christmas party with exclusive LEGO® Creative Workshops and a Christmas Mystery Treasure Hunt.
Langham Place's “Care Bears Express” Christmas campaign brings Y2K-inspired Care Bears merchandise and thrilling activities throughout December, including a limited-edition charity sale supporting the Hong Kong Cancer Fund's Rainbow Club.
Mira Place offers a unique stargazing experience with an AI lifting ball installation, recreating northern lights and Christmas motifs.
Discovery Bay transforms into a European Christmas Wonderland with festive lighting, Italian-themed decorations, and joyful programs.
Citywalk Christmas Village welcomes visitors with six attractions, including an outdoor Christmas tree, an LED Christmas tree-lined hallway, and a red wooden house.
Lastly, the much-anticipated annual festive extravaganza, Septime Webre’s “The Nutcracker” by Hong Kong Ballet, takes audiences on a magical journey through early 20th-century Hong Kong, celebrating the joy of the holidays.
From enchanting activities at popular attractions to exclusive offers at high-end shopping destinations, exclusive hotel and restaurant menus, themed tours, and more—there's a wealth of merry delights waiting for you!
Hong Kong is ready to once again captivate hearts and show that it is a city that never runs out of surprises. Experience the magic of Hong Kong after dark, where the city's heartbeat syncs with the rhythm of celebration. (SPONSORED CONTENT)