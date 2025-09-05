Uniqlo opens first roadside store in Central Luzon

UNIQLO opened its first Roadside Store concept in Central Luzon at The Infinity complex in Angeles City on Friday, September 5.

UNIQLO Roadside Stores are designed to integrate into communities as a local one-stop shop for all LifeWear essentials.

Aside from proximity, these establishments bring convenience by offering a dedicated parking facility, passageways for Persons With Disability (PWD), and faster transactions through app-to-in-store services such as Click and Collect.

Roadside Stores aim to make a difference in their communities by championing local engagement and advancing UNIQLO’s sustainability initiatives.

Situated within The Infinity, the store is in a prime location within this premier business and leisure township for both locals and out-of-towners alike.

From September 5 to 11, shoppers can enjoy items on Exclusive Limited Offer just for UNIQLO Angeles Roadside Store including: Mini T-Shirt – from Php 590 to Php 390; AIRism Cotton Pique Polo Shirt - from Php 990 to Php 690; AIRism Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt - from Php 590 to Php 390; Wide Trouser Jeans - from Php 1990 to Php 1490; and EZY Jeans - from Php 1990 to Php 1490.

Customers may also enjoy Japan's version of a coin-operated capsule vending machine, the Gachapon, for a chance to win Php 300 vouchers in famous Angeles City food spots Pineapple Coast and Islas Restaurant, along with UNIQLO novelty items such as bag charms and duffle bags.

To join, customers must present a single-receipt purchase with a minimum spend of Php 500 at UNIQLO Angeles Roadside Store, giving them one chance to play.

Purchases must be made on September 5 at the UNIQLO Angeles Roadside Store, and they must be registered members of the UNIQLO PH app.

They must also scan their membership barcode upon purchase to avail of the novelty item.

More freebies are also up for grabs–shoppers can get one free UNIQLO Thermal Mug for a minimum single-receipt purchase of P3,000 at UNIQLO Angeles Roadside Store from September 5 to 11.

To avail of the novelty items, customers must download the UNIQLO App and register as a member upon purchase.

UNIQLO App members can have the chance to get a free dining experience for four at Chef Claude Tayag’s renowned private dining space in Angeles City, Bale Dutung.

To be one of the five lucky winners, customers must shop at UNIQLO Angeles Roadside Store from September 12 to 21 at no minimum spend and have their UNIQLO App scanned at the counter or register as a member after their purchase. Winners will be notified through the UNIQLO App.

App members will also get one free UNIQLO Duffle Bag for every Php 1,000 purchase from August 29 to September 7 when they shop online using Click & Collect and choose UNIQLO Angeles Roadside Store for pick-up.