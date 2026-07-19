VIVAIA joins Rockwell’s ‘The Preview’ Pop-Up in Angeles

International footwear brand VIVAIA is among the brands featured at Rockwell’s “The Preview” retail pop-up at the Glass House, Rockwell Nepo Center.

The event is expected to give Kapampangans a first look at brands that will be part of the shopping experience at Power Plant Mall Angeles, which is set to open next year.

The pop-up, which runs from July 17 to 26, 2026, features VIVAIA, YARDSTICK, and ELINORA, representing the mall’s mix of global and homegrown brands.

VIVAIA drew strong foot traffic on the opening day. The brand is known for footwear made from recycled plastic bottles.

According to the firm's CEOs, Eira Peña and Jeremie Go, each pair of shoes repurposes the equivalent of five to seven plastic bottles, reducing plastic waste while producing knit uppers for its footwear.

VIVAIA also highlighted the technology used in its shoes.

The footwear features a yoga mat-inspired foam insole designed to distribute pressure across the foot instead of concentrating it on the heel.

Company representatives said the cushioning conforms to the wearer’s feet with continued use, providing support during long periods of standing or walking.

Also participating in the pop-up is Yardstick Coffee, a Philippine specialty coffee brand.

For the duration of the event, Yardstick is offering the “Glass House Cloud,” an exclusive drink created for the Rockwell pop-up.

The event also features ELINORA, a homegrown fashion brand offering sustainably made clothing. via Tristan Jingco