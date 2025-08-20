Lifestyles Done Rockwell Returns to Showcase Rockwell’s Communities and Refined Living Rockwell Land showcases its distinct communities and exceptional living spaces with the second round of Lifestyles Done Rockwell this year, a thoughtfully curated pop-up happening from August 22 to September 21, 2025, at the North Court, R1 Level of Power Plant Mall. This month-long event highlights the lifestyle Rockwell has cultivated over the past 30 years, brought to life through a dynamic mix of premium brands and a glimpse of the properties—both within and beyond Metro Manila—where the signature Rockwell touch thrives.
Starting in Metro Manila and expanding to key locations in Luzon and Visayas with Rockwell at Nepo Center in Pampanga; Rockwell South at Carmelray in Laguna; Rockwell Center Bacolod and Nara Residences in Bacolod; Aruga Resort and Residences - Mactan and IPI Center Done Rockwell in Cebu, the developer continues to scale new heights and expand its footprint in its 30th year. With this, Lifestyles Done Rockwell celebrates Rockwell’s milestones for the past three decades and provides a preview into the greater vision that lies ahead–where larger and more dynamic communities are set to flourish with its newest projects in Batangas; Rockwell Center Lipa and Lauan Ridges, and its landmark development in Bulacan; The Samanean at Paradise Farms. Offering a glimpse into the lifestyle that awaits within these Rockwell communities, Lifestyles Done Rockwell is an immersive event where guests are invited to experience refined living through interactive exhibits, and experiential activities from Rockwell’s esteemed brand and media partners such as Tatler, Vogue, Metro and Preview. Aside from this, one can explore a timeless selection of fine homeware and décor, along with sports and leisure essentials from Lifestyles Done Rockwell’s bi-weekly themes, On the Move and Hosts at Home. Whether it’s designing a tablescape or discovering the latest in recreation, each featured brand brings in unique product offerings.
On the Move
For those who enjoy life on the move, discover the perfect balance of style and performance from August 22 to September 4 with brands like Malbon for the fairway, Asics for the track, Head Tennis for the court, Aura Athletica for mindful movement, and Epic Kayak PH for outdoor adventure. Embrace the dynamic energy of Years of Ours, PE Nation, and Lune—each made for a day on the green or an inspired afternoon outdoors. Hosts at Home From September 5 to 21, celebrate the art of hosting with thoughtfully chosen pieces that elevate every gathering. Create meaningful moments with sculptural furniture from Vito Selma and Casa Selma, precision appliances from Gaggenau, and charming accents from MyHappyHome. Plus, explore The Seven Pantry’s gifting station—where you can personalize sets perfect for sharing or giving with love.
Shoppers can also enjoy event-exclusive discounts, and exciting daily giveaways. From Power Plant Mall cinema popcorn to treats from rotating weekly merchants like Jamba Juice, NakedFoods, LyfeBowls, and OmBerry, guests can savor delightful refreshments during the “On the Move” theme. The following week, as the focus shifts to “Hosts at Home,” indulge in offerings from Elephant Grounds Manila, Hokkaido Soft Serve, Anna Baker, The Manila Baker, and Luisita Rum.
Lifestyles Done Rockwell debuted in 2024 to great success, prompting its return in March 2025. Now on its second run this year, the pop-up event continues to bring visitors a peek into the distinct lifestyle that defines Rockwell communities. Catch Lifestyles Done Rockwell from August 22 to September 21, 2025, at the North Court, R1 Level of Power Plant Mall. To learn more, follow Rockwell Land on Facebook and Instagram.