Liga Ng Mga Barangay condemns Masantol village chief killing

The Liga ng mga Barangay in Pampanga issued a statement condemning the killing of Jinkie Quiambao, chairman of Barangay Balibago in Masantol town.

The barangay who was shot chief was shot dead by two motorcycle-riding gunmen on Tuesday afternoon.

In its official statement, the Liga ng mga Barangay described the attack as a brazen act. “We live in a society governed by laws, and no one should put justice into their own hands.”

The organization also expressed solidarity and extended condolences with Quiambao’s family.

The statement was signed by Dr. Benjamin Angeles, ABC President and Board Member.

According to initial police reports, Quiambao attended the birthday celebration of Masantol Mayor Danilo Guintu when two gunmen opened fire on a group of village officials.

He sustained a gunshot wound on the head and was declared dead on arrival at the Domingo B. Flores District Hospital.

Another barangay chairman, Enrique Yamat of Barangay Nigui, was wounded after being hit in the hand, Masantol Municipal Councilor Bajun Lacap said.

The incident occurred at around 1 p.m. atop the dike in Barangay Alauli.

Witnesses told authorities that the two suspects were riding a motorcycle and fled towards Calumpit, Bulacan.

Colonel Eugene Marcelo, Pampanga Police Provincial Office director, said he ordered a thorough investigation into the shooting.

The Provincial Police Forensic Unit reported that it has completed processing the crime scene and that recovered pieces of evidence are undergoing examination.