“Like Monkeys Being Driven Away”

This was how an Aeta leader describes indigenous people affected by the Pax Silica project in Capas, Tarlac.

The Aeta communities in Bamban, Tarlac have expressed frustration over what they say is the lack of clear answers regarding the possible impact of development projects in New Clark City on their homes and livelihoods.

“It feels like we Aetas are being treated like monkeys—constantly being driven from one place to another,” said Oscar Rivera, a leader of the indigenous community.

According to Rivera, the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) has yet to provide a clear explanation regarding relocation plans, livelihood assistance, and the potential effects of the projects on their ancestral domain.

Earlier, Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) President and Chief Executive Office Joshua Bingcang said that the Pax Silica project will not affect the ancestral domain.

He explained that the proposed site is a titled property owned by the BCDA.

Despite this assurance, the indigenous community is preparing a protest at the NCIP and BCDA to seek clear answers regarding relocation, livelihood support, and the protection of their ancestral domain. Via Paulo Gee Santos, CLTV36 News