Likha Ng Central Luzon trade fair earns P47-M

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said that the participants in the 26th Likha ng Central Luzon Trade Fair was able to generate some ₱47.597 million sales.

The trade fair was held last October 16 to 20 at the SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City.

The DTI said this year’s sales exceeded the P31 million target sales for the event.

“Majority of the sales come from booked orders amounting to ₱22.836 million. Cash sales generated were at ₱16.994 million while another ₱7.766 million sales are under negotiation,” the DTI said.

Based on reports from Small and Medium Enterprise Development Division of the DTI Regional Office 3, Bataan Micro , Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) generated the highest sales among the seven provinces with about ₱14.40 million.

The Bataan group was followed by Pampanga - ₱11.60 million; Bulacan - ̈́₱8.18 million; Tarlac - ₱5.12 million; Nueva Ecija - ₱4.52 M; Zambales - ₱2.74 million and Aurora - ₱1.01 million.

“The impressive sales achieved during this Likha Trade Fair highlight the significant economic impact and immense potential of our micro, small, and medium enterprises,” DTI-3 head Edna D. Dizon said.

The DTI said the annual trade fair featured 150 MSMEs from across the region.

The merchants showcased a variety of products, including processed foods, furniture, home furnishings, wearables, gifts, holiday decor, as well as organic and cosmetic items.

The trade fair was organized by DTI-Regional and Provincial Offices in Central Luzon in partnership with Philexport-3, Regional Development Council-3, SM Supermalls, and Central Luzon Growth Corridor Foundation Inc. (CLGCFI).