LIMITED PARKING SPACES ON SM MALLS

I don’t get it why congress keeps postponing barangay elections. There’s again a move to postpone it once again but I believe this time it will not succeed. The people have enough. Either they wanted to elect new leaders and keep the good ones. It’s scheduled November 2 this year, 2026. 0thers are just too tired being front liners, solving problems quarrels like those who owed money. Sometimes domestic quarrels between philandering husband and vice versa.

Today’s elections are too expensive, even on barangay level. The Commission on Elections ( COMELEC) laws on putting caps on expenses is blatantly violated. Compared to the early years, when the barangays were still called barrios, nothing of these present day barangay elections happened. They were called then teniente del barrio. The town mayor has to plead and convince a respected person in the village to become the barrio lieutenant. Those were the days.

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I love to shop either at SM mall in Clark or in Telebastagan in the city of San Fernando. My favorite barber and manicurista are employed by GQ salon in SM Clark while I love lazing around at SM mall in Telebastagan. It’s too difficult to park in both malls. I know builders of SM malls are skilled in planning. What happened? In not too large space, the SM mall Clark is occupied by a hotel,a school, convention center and several call centers. How stupid, to my mind! And at SM Terebastagan, a parking space was transformed into a pickle ball court. How stupid too. Many shops are moving out because would be customers shy away and store owners and restaurants sales considerably gone down because of parking limitations.

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Paging retired Police General Lina Sarmiento. Please keep being strict in traffic enforcement inside the freeport. Many motorists noticed lately that motorcycles’ lanes are not observed by the evil Knievels lately. Let very strict traffic enforcement be enforced like what they do in Subic Freeport. In Angeles and Mabalacat traffic is free for all. Every motorist is to each own diskarte. Wala lang.Wala rin naman huli even the violation is blatant.

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Personal notes- Advance Happy Birthday Dennis Uy. Dennis is a great businessman and a genius at that. His company Converge has reached already 2 million subscribers and still growing. His futuristic $2billion Tech City straddling between Angeles City and Mexico town is already in the works…Farewell to two lady friends, Mina Paras Morales and Maureen Gepte Castro, who both passed away few days ago. Mina was a fellow member of Clark Development Corporation while Maureen was a media colleague. May you both Rest In Peace.