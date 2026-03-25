Local gov't provides free rides amid strikes

The municipal government of Mexico, Pampanga announced on Wednesday the continuation of its “Libreng Sakay” (free ride) program to assist commuters affected by transport strikes and rising fuel costs.

The local government said it deployed vehicles along designated routes to ensure students, workers, and residents have safe and dependable transportation throughout the day.

Afternoon trips are scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., covering routes from Jumbo Jenra Dolores in City of San Fernando to Sto. Domingo Rotonda and vice versa.

The free rides also cover Jumbo Jenra Dolores to the town proper of Mexico, with a stop in front of Sta. Monica Parish Church.