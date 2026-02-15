10 nabbed in Mabalacat, Olongapo for illegal drugs

Four individuals, including an alleged drug den operator, were arrested by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) following a buy-bust operation in Barangay Dau, Mabalacat City on February 13.

Authorities identified the suspected drug den operator as Kabog, 56 and the three other suspects as Omar, 50; Ela, 31; and Inah, 32.

The foue yielded six plastic sachets with eight grams shabu valued at P54,400, assorted drug paraphernalia, and the marked money used in the operation.

Over in Olongapo City, PDEA arrested six persons during a buy-bust operation in Barangay New Kalalake, also on Friday, February 13.

The suspects were identified as Rady, 31; Rick, 52; Yan-Yan, 36; Nat-Nat, 46; Ian, 31; and Nilo, 60.

Recovered from them were six sachets containing eight grams of shabu worth P54,400, assorted drug paraphernalia, one cellular phone, and the buy-bust money.

The suspects face Charges for violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.