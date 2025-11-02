11 nabbed in All Saints Day anti-criminality ops: PPO

At least 11 persons were arrested during simultaneous anti-criminality operations conducted by the Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO) on All Saints’ Day on November 1.

Colonel Eugene Marcelo, Pampanga PPO director, said the operations led to the arrest of several fugitives facing various criminal charges in the towns of San Luis, Minalin, Guagua, Apalit, and San Fernando City.

In San Luis, police captured a Top 6 municipal and Top 7 provincial most wanted person for rape under Article 266-A of the Revised Penal Code.

Operatives from the Minalin police and the Pampanga 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company also arrested two wanted individuals for violation of the Bouncing Checks Law, and another for qualified theft.

Meanwhile, authorities in Guagua town arrested a Top 5 most wanted person for drug charges.

The Apalit police, in coordination with the Mandaluyong City Police, served a warrant against a Top 6 most wanted for possession of drug paraphernalia.

In the City of San Fernando, policemen nabbed the No. 1 most wanted person for rape, along with others facing charges for violations of R.A. 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act) and R.A. 9262 (Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act).

A separate anti-illegal drug operations in Masantol and San Simon led to the arrest of two drug suspects.

In Masantol, a buy-bust operation in Barangay Bebe Anac yielded 1.24 grams of suspected shabu worth ₱8,432, while in San Simon, authorities seized shabu worth ₱6,800 and a .38 revolver.

Marcelo vowed to continue their operations against wanted persons, illegal drugs, and criminal activities.