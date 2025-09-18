11th Fisheries Scientific Conference set in Clark

The National Fisheries Research and Development Institute (NFRDI) announced that it will hold the 11th Fisheries Scientific Conference (Fish SciCon) on September 24 to 25, 2025, at the Royce Hotel in Clark Freeport.

NFRDI, the research arm of the Department of Agriculture Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), said this year’s theme is “From Research to Application: Transforming Fisheries for a Productive and Sustainable Future.”

According to NFRDI, the theme highlights the importance of turning scientific knowledge into practical solutions.

It also underlines the role of technology and science-based policies in boosting productivity, ensuring sustainability, and supporting collaboration among researchers, policymakers, industry, and fishing communities.

The agency said the two-day event will feature presentations on how research outputs have shaped policies and regulations.

The conference also includes the launching of new knowledge products, such as training modules on oyster, mangrove crab, milkfish, and tilapia culture, as well as a handbook on fishing gears and posters on dominant fish species in Region 4A.

The NFRDI said that a central exhibit will showcase its priority research projects, including work on tawilis, lemuru, and sea purslane, along with initiatives like the Development of Salt Industry Project (DSIP) and the Aquabiz School - Technology Business Incubation (ABS-TBI) Program.

The conference will also present around 50 scientific posters under four categories— capture fisheries, aquaculture, postharvest, and biotechnology.

Another highlight is the Spotlight Competition, where scholars under BFAR’s Fisheries Scholarship Program will present their theses and dissertations.

The competition has been part of Fish SciCon since 2018 and serves as a venue for young scientists to share their research, the NFRDI said.

Participants may also earn Continuing Professional Development (CPD) credits approved by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), with 2.0 points for the plenary session and 1.22 points for each parallel session, the agency said.

Held every two years, Fish SciCon is described by NFRDI as its “flagship platform for knowledge exchange” in fisheries research. It aims to strengthen food security and promote sustainable fisheries by bringing together scientists, professionals, students, and other stakeholders.