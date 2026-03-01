12 residential buildings to rise in Mexico town

Twelve seven-storey residential buildings will rise in the town of Mexico following the groundbreaking ceremony for the Astra Heights development, under the national government’s Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program.

The project, led by Unimax Steel Structure and Construction Corp. in partnership with Unicast, will consist of 12 residential buildings expected to provide affordable housing for Filipino families.

Mayor Ruding Santos Gonzales and other municipal officials attended the recent groundbreaking ceremony.

Local officials said the housing project is expected to help address the demand for organized and accessible housing in the municipality.

"Astra Heights aims to accommodate more families in a secure and organized community environment while generating employment opportunities during construction," the municipal government said.