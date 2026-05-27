13 MSMEs with Halal certification recognized

Some 13 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Central Luzon, which obtained Halal certification in 2025, were recognized by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Region 3.

The MSMEs received the recognition during a recent event dubbed “Strengthening Halal MSME Competitiveness: Awarding and Capacity Development."

The program is part of DTI’s Halal Industry Development and Promotion Project (HIDPP), which aims to help local enterprises meet Halal standards and expand access to domestic and international markets.

A total of 32 MSMEs from the seven provinces of Central Luzon participated in the activity, which combined an awarding ceremony with capacity-building sessions focused on Halal certification requirements, product quality standards, market expansion, e-commerce opportunities, and financing support.

Among the resource speakers during the event were representatives from the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), Halal certifying organizations, the DTI E-Commerce Bureau, and the Small Business Corporation, which presented its FALAH financing program designed to support Halal-certified enterprises.

DTI Halal Domestic Program Management Office Program Manager Dimnatang Radia discussed ongoing efforts to implement the country’s Halal Strategic Development Plan.

The program includes initiatives to increase the number of certified Halal MSMEs nationwide and expand support for certification and capability-building programs.