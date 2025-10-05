13 persons arrested for various offenses

The Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO) said that seven wanted persons were arrested on October 2, 2025.

Colonel Eugene Marcelo, director of Pampanga PPO, said manhunt operations resulted in the arrest of the No. 4 Regional Most Wanted Person, who faces charges of robbery with violence in relation to the Anti-Carnapping Law (R.A. 10883).

Suspects for estafa, qualified theft, slight physical injuries, and violation of Batas Pambansa Bilang 22 were also arrested.

In the anti-illegal drug campaign, the PPO said that more than ₱38,000 worth of shabu and four individuals arrested in two separate operations conducted by the Mabalacat City and Sta. Ana police stations.

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old robbery suspect was caught in a hot pursuit operation in Mexico town following the alleged theft of ₱56,000 worth of items from a convenience store.

In Bacolor, the local police arrested a 50-year-old man for illegal possession of a .38 caliber revolver.

Marcelo said the arrests were part of the continuing efforts to maintain peace and order in the province.