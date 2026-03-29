13K cops deployed to secure Holy Week in Central Luzon

MANILA – The Police Regional Office 3 (PRO-3) is deploying over 13,000 personnel across Central Luzon for Holy Week.

In a news release, PRO-3 Director Brig. Gen. Jess Mendez said the increase in personnel will match the growing number of travelers, pilgrims and devotees across the region.

“From our initial 2,000 personnel, we scaled up to more than 13,000 to ensure that our presence is felt where it matters most. Habang dumarami ang ating kababayan sa mga lansangan, mga simbahan at iba pang pook sambahan, mas pinapalakas din natin ang ating pwersa para sa kanilang kaligtasan (As people gather in the streets, churches, and other places of worship, we are also strengthening our forces for their safety),” Mendez said.

Authorities said the expanded deployment marks a major increase from the initial 2,000 originally assigned for SUMVAC (Summer Vacation) 2026 when thousands will visit churches, destinations and transport hubs.

Starting March 30, the regional police office will be placed under full alert status, ensuring maximum police visibility.

They will carry out inspections and assess personnel preparedness and visibility.

Police visibility has been intensified through increased foot and mobile patrols, while assistance desks are established in churches, transport terminals, highways, and other convergence areas. Road safety marshals are also deployed to manage traffic flow.

Smuggled cigarettes, shabu

Meanwhile, police operatives arrested four individuals and confiscated suspected smuggled cigarettes and shabu in separate operations in Nueva Ecija and Bataan over the weekend.

In Nueva Ecija, three individuals were arrested by the Cuyapo Municipal Police Station during a mobile patrol and Oplan Sita (questioning) operation around 12:05 a.m. on Saturday along the Cuyapo–Talugtug Road in Barangay Columbitin.

Police officers noticed boxes of cigarettes in plain view inside a parked vehicle. Upon verification, the driver failed to present legal documents for the transport of the items.

Recovered from the vehicle were 30 master cases of Modern Light cigarettes with an estimated street value of PHP690,000.

In Orani, Bataan, a high-value drug suspect was arrested in a buy-bust around 9:45 p.m. on Friday in Barangay Doña.

The suspect sold 54 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of Php367,200 to an undercover agent. (Jason De Asis, Lloyd Caliwan/PNA)