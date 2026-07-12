14 Koreans arrested for alleged illegal work

Some 14 South Korean nationals were arrested by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) for allegedly engaging in unauthorized work in Angeles City.

Immigration Commissioner Joel Anthony Viadosaid the operation was carried out by operatives of the BI Intelligence Division’s Special Response Team (ID-SRT).

He said the foreign nationals were arrested following intelligence reports that they were working illegally at a condominium complex in Barangay Pampang.

Upon arrival at the site, Viado said BI operatives found the 14 foreign nationals allegedly operating a suspected illegal back-office facility.

The Koreans were subjected to immigration verification and documentation after authorities found indications that they were engaged in employment without proper authorization.

Viado said the aliens were brought to the BI main office for booking, biometric registration, records verification, and the filing of appropriate immigration charges.

He added that the bureau is determining the full extent of the suspects' operation and possible violations of Philippine immigration laws.

The BI chief said that they are monitoring clandestine back-office operations, which may be linked to other unlawful activities.