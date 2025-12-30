140 firecracker-related injuries logged; cases down 23% vs. 2024

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday reported 140 firecracker-related injury cases recorded nationwide from Dec. 21 to 4 a.m. of Dec. 30, based on data from 62 sentinel hospitals being monitored by the agency.

The department, however, noted that despite the number of cases logged during the period, the figure reflects a 23 percent decrease compared to the 182 cases recorded as of Dec. 30 last year, indicating an improvement in public compliance with safety advisories.

Data further showed that 68 percent of the victims were 19 years old and below, while 32 percent were aged 20 years and above, highlighting the continued vulnerability of children and young people to firecracker-related injuries.

The DOH noted that most injuries were caused by the 5-Star, “boga,” and unidentified types of firecrackers, which remain among the most dangerous during the holiday season.

It urged the public to avoid using firecrackers and instead, opt for safer ways to celebrate the New Year.

It also reminded the public to immediately bring victims to the nearest hospital in case of fireworks-related accidents and to call the National Emergency Hotline 911 for emergency medical assistance. (PNA)