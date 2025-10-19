16 candidates vie for Mutya ning Porac 2025

At least 16 candidates are vying for this year’s Mutya ning Porac.

The candidates received their sashes on Friday, October 17 during a ceremony at the new municipal hall in Barangay Cangatba.

The sashing ceremonies were led by Municipal Tourism Officer and Mutya ning Porac Co-chairman Gem Marimla.

Mayor Jaime “Jing” Capil’s wife, Leny Capil, is the Mutya ning Porac 2025 chairperson.

Vice Mayor Jen Capil and Mutya ning Kapampangan 2022 Salma Emam are part of the screening committee.

The beauty pageant contestants are Juanita Tabouris, Brgy. Babo Sacan; Cristine Allyson Lim, Brgy, Calzadang Bayu; Maria Cherrybeth Gappi, Brgy. Cangatba; Rowena Alvarado, Brgy. Hacienda Dolores; Valerie Alvero, Brgy. Jalung; Avigail Pineda, Brgy. Manibaug Paralaya; Tricia Mae Suballa, Manibaug Pasig; Angela Faith Pineda, Brgy. Manuali; Erica Khyra Selom, Brgy. Palat; Joyce Margallo, Brgy. Pias; Krystel Clarise Enriquez, Brgy. Pio; Ashley Keanne Enriquez, Brgy. Planas; Myra Mae Lansangan, Brgy. Poblacion; Chery Nicole Santos, Brgy. Pulung Santol; Shakira Heart Mallari, Brgy. Santa Cruz; and Christine Quiambao, Brgy. Sepung Bulaun.

The grand coronation night is set on November 22, 2025, which is part of the town’s Binulu Festival.