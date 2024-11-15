17 Pampanga LGUs bag SGLG 2024 award

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Seventeen local government units (LGU) in Pampanga are set to receive the 2024 Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) award.

The recipients of the award include the LGUs of Apalit, Arayat, Bacolor, Candaba, Floridablanca, Guagua, Lubao, Magalang, Mexico, Minalin, San Luis, Sasmuan, Sta. Ana and Sto. Tomas.

The cities of San Fernando, Mabalacat and Angeles were also named this year’s awardees.

The winning LGUs in Pampanga are part of the total 714 awardees nationwide.

The Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) is an institutionalized program that serves as an award, incentive, and recognition for LGUs.

It aims to foster inclusive, people-centered reforms and empowers LGUs to cultivate a culture of good governance, even in the face of the dynamic challenges of local administration.