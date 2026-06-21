1,741 students receive educational assistance

A total of 1,741 students from Pampanga’s Second District received educational assistance from the provincial government during a program held Tuesday, June 16, at the Guagua National Colleges Covered Court.

The beneficiaries are enrolled under the Educational Financial Assistance Program of Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda.

Each scholar received P4,000 for their first semester.

Vice Governor Pineda, Guagua Mayor Anthony Joseph Torres and members of the Provincial Board led the distribution of assistance.

The recipients included 344 first-year scholars, 430 second-year scholars, 556 third-year scholars, and 410 fourth-year scholars.