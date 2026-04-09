18,142 trike drivers in CL get cash aid

Some 18,142 members of various Tricycle Operators and Drivers Associations (TODA) in Region 3 received cash assistance during the first day of distribution conducted by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Wednesday, April 8.

The beneficiaries were among the first batch recipients of the Cash Relief Assistance (CRA) aimed to help drivers cope with rising fuel costs.

The payout covered several areas in Central Luzon, including the cities of Baliwag, Malolos, Gapan, Cabanatuan, San Jose, Olongapo, Angeles, Mabalacat and San Fernando.

Each of the beneficiaries received P5,000 cash aid under the agency’s Assistance in Crisis Situation program.

Data from the DSWD showed that the number of beneficiaries represents 72.3% of the total target of 25,086 drivers in the region.

A total of ?90,710,000 in financial assistance was distributed during the first day.

DSWD said some drivers were unable to receive aid due to technical issues such as discrepancies in submitted names, expired licenses, or failure to attend the scheduled payout.

To address these concerns, help desks were set up by local government units to assist drivers in correcting their documents. Special payout schedules are being arranged for those who missed the initial distribution.

The DSWD assured that all qualified beneficiaries will receive assistance from the government.