₱183.5-M illegal drugs seized in Clark in 2025

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) seized more than ₱183.54 million worth of illegal drugs at the Port of Clark in 2025.

Based on BOC reports, shabu) accounted for the largest share of the confiscated contraband, valued at ₱117.76 million.

Other prohibited drugs, including marijuana, ecstasy, cocaine, and ketamine, had a combined value of ₱65.77 million, the report added.

Jairus S. Reyes, District Collector, attributed these accomplishments to strengthened profiling systems, stricter examination procedures, and improved coordination with other government agencies.

He assured that BOC remains committed to protect public health, national security, and the country’s borders through similar activities.

“These accomplishments are aligned with the directives of Customs Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno and support President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s intensified campaign against illegal drugs,” he said.