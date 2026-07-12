19 barangays flooded due to Inday, habagat

Some 19 barangays in the municipalities of Macabebe and Masantol were flooded as of Sunday noon July 12, due to the combined effects of Typhoon "Inday," the enhanced southwest monsoon, high tide, and upstream water.

The Pampanga Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) said that nine barangays in Macabebe experienced flooding ranging from 1 to 3 feet deep.

The affected villages were Batasan, Caduang Tete, Candelaria, Mataguiti, San Francisco, San Roque, Sto. Niño, Saplad David, and Tacasan. The flooding was attributed to high tide.

In Masantol town, some 10 barangays were inundated with floodwaters measuring 1 to 2 feet.These were Alauli, Bagang, Balibago, Nigui, Sagrada, Sapang Kawayan, San Isidro Anac, San Nicolas, Bebe Anac, and Palimpe.

The PDRRMO said the flooding was caused by high tide, continuous monsoon rains, and the volume of water flowing from upstream.

The report also said the Sta. Lucia–San Nicolas Road in Masantol was not passable to light vehicles and remained under continuous monitoring.

The PDRRMO said a resident in Barangay San Miguel, San Simon remained in a evacuation center as of 11 a.m. Sunday.

No suspension of classes and other incidents were reported.

The PDRRMO said its operations center remains activated while disaster response teams continue monitoring conditions and coordinating with local disaster risk reduction offices across Pampanga.