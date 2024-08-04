19 Mutya ning Magalang 2024 presented to media

MAGALANG — Some19 ladies are vying for the title of Mutya ning Magalang 2024.

The local government unit of Magalang presented this year’s candidates to the media on Saturday, August 3.

“Mutya ning Magalang is not just about winning the crown but the values you uphold, the stories that you tell, and the way you inspire others,” Mayor Malu Lacson told the candidates.

“You will be the symbol of a progressive municipality,” she added.

Mutya Ning Magalang 2024 chairperson and municipal treasurer Raissa Bayani said the Grand Coronation Night will be held on August 19, 2024 at the Pampanga State Agricultural University (PSAU).

The pageant is part of the town’s Camaru Festival which was named as the Most Outstanding Festival in Central Luzon.

Magalang Tourism Officer Ryan Miranda said the month-long celebration features an agricultural conference at PSAU, a bonsai show and competition, a job fair, a cook fest, and a street dance competition among others.

Councilor Norman Lacson was also present during the press conference.