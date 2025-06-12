19 villages flooded: PDRRMC

At least 19 barangays in the towns of Macabebe and Masantol were submerged as of Thursday morning, June 12, due to high tide and effects of the southwest monsoon (habagat) enhanced by a low-pressure area (LPA), the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) reported.

In Macabebe, some 12 barangays were affected, with floodwaters ranging from one to 4 feet, particularly in low-lying barangays of Batasan, Candelaria, Consuelo, Mataguiti, San Gabriel, Saplad, and Tacasan.

In Masantol, flooding occurred in seven barangays — Alauli, Bagang, Balibago, Nigui, Sagrada, Sapang Kawayan, and Sta. Lucia — with water levels reaching 1 to 1.5 feet.

Local officials warned their constituents to be prepared for any eventuality.

The PDRRMC said it has activated the concerned municipal disaster offices to monitor the situation.

The council also assured the people that it is prepared for emergency response in terms of equipment and personnel.