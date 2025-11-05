1M points up in BDO Holiday Million Rewards raffle promo

Awesome rewards are heading your way this holiday season and you could be the next BDO Rewards Points millionaire!

Ongoing until December 31, 2025, open a new BDO account for a chance to win 1 million points in BDO’s Holiday Million Rewards Raffle promo. Over 100 winners will share a total of 3 million BDO Rewards Points across monthly draws from November to January.

Simply open any of the following accounts at your preferred BDO branch: ATM Savings, Passbook Savings, Kabayan Savings, Prime Savers, Junior Savers, Smart Checking, or Peso Checking, and complete the raffle registration form at the branch to qualify.

To earn raffle entries, deposit a minimum of P50,000 in fresh funds. For every P50,000 you deposit and maintain in your account, you earn one raffle entry. The more you save, the greater your chances of winning.

Plus, download and sign up for BDO Pay, your everyday payment app, to earn an additional raffle entry.

Banking with BDO opens you to a world of easy, simple, and secure banking. Enjoy seamless access to digital services like BDO Online Banking and BDO Pay, and earn points and exclusive perks through BDO Rewards every time you save or spend.

To learn about BDO’s Holiday Million Rewards Raffle promo, drop by the BDO branch nearest you or visit www.bdo.com.ph

