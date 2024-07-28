1st OFW Serbisyo Caravan launched in Tarlac province

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The first Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Caravan was conducted in Tarlac province by the Department of Migrant Workers or DMW.

The caravan introduced the different programs and services of the government for OFWs and their families.

The event is aimed to provide the government personnel an avenue to meet and talk with OFWs and their families in the regions and abroad

The program is expected to strengthen partnership with local government units (LGUs) in the fight against illegal recruitment and trafficking in persons.

It also aims to promote the projects, collaborations and partnerships with LGUs.

The event brings various services such as processing of Overseas Employment Certificate, e-registration, and legal assistance for our OFWs and their families.

One of the highlights of the caravan was the signing of a sisterhood agreement between the provincial government of Tarlac and the Federal State of Upper Austria.

The pact contains the cooperation of the two parties in different fields such as education, arts, culture, health, economy, tourism, and investments.

The two-day caravan offered services of other government agencies including the Department of Labor and Employment, OFW Hospital, Government Service Insurance System, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, Pag-IBIG Fund, and Social Security System, as well as the National Bureau of Investigation, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, Tarlac Center for Learning and Skills Success, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Department of Agriculture, Department of Science and Technology, and the Philippine Statistics Authority.

The DMW awarded P540,000 worth of livelihood to Tarlac OFWs.

Six beneficiaries received P10,000 each under the Livelihood Program for OFW Reintegration.

Another 16 beneficiaries got P30,000 each under the Agarang Kalinga at Saklolo para sa mga OFW na Nangangailangan Fund.