2 bettors to split P50.9-M UltraLotto jackpot

MANILA – Two bettors from the provinces of Bulacan and Zamboanga Del Sur will split the PHP50.9-million jackpot of Sunday night's MegaLotto 6/45 draw.

In an advisory on Monday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said the winners who bought their tickets at Waltermart along McArthur Highway in Guiguinto, Bulacan, and Urro St., San Francisco District in Pagadian City, Zamboanga Del Sur correctly guessed the winning combination of 16-09-25-17-10-15, which carried a total jackpot of PHP50,952,075.80.

The winners have a year to claim the jackpot at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City upon presentation of the winning ticket and two identification cards.

Lotto winnings of more than PHP10,000 are subject to a 20-percent tax.

The PCSO said prizes not claimed within a year shall be forfeited.

Meanwhile, 46 other bettors won PHP120,000 each for hitting five out of the six winning digits; 1,692 will get PHP2,000 each for four correct digits; and 22,309 will settle for PHP100 each for three correct digits.

The Ultra Lotto 6/58 is drawn every Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.

The PCSO urged the public to patronize the games as a large portion of the revenues goes to the government’s charity programs. (Christopher Lloyd Caliwan/PNA)