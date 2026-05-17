2 cars gutted, store damaged by fire

Two vehicles were destroyed while a convenience store was partly damaged in a fire which broke out in Barangay Bodega in Floridablanca town on Thursday, May 14.

Senior Fire Officer 1 Paolo Pingul of the Bureau of Fire Protection–Floridablanca said initial investigation showed that one of the vehicles began emitting smoke at around 10:46 a.m. on said date.

The fire quickly spread to an adjacent vehicle and the nearby store.

Pingil said firefighters received the report from police authorities at around 10:57 a.m. and immediately responded to the area.

“Umabot po kami sa scene ng 11:04 ng umaga dahil boundary na po ng Bataan ‘yung fire scene, pero in 10 minutes po ay nakapagdeclare na ng fire out,” Pingul said.

The fire officer added that the fire out was declared at around 11:14 a.m.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident, according to Pingul.

He added that they are presently establishing the cause of the fire and the damage costs.