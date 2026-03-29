2 Korean fugitives arrested in Clark

Authorities arrested two South Koreans, accused of fraud and illegal gambling, during an operation in Clark Freeport recently.

The operation was launched by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), Bureau of Immigration (BI) Fugitive Search Unit, Korean National Police Agency, and the Philippine National Police Intelligence Group.

“Lee” is reportedly facing charges for setting up illegal gambling operations from a house in Angeles City between January 28 and July 7, 2023.

The operation allegedly processed over KRW15 billion in transactions through various bank accounts, allowing users to bet on games such as baccarat, slot machines, and blackjack.

He reportedly earned around KRW 2 billion in illegal profits.

An arrest warrant was issued against him by the Suwon District Court on August 5, 2024. He is the subject of an Interpol Red Notice.

Meanwhile, “Hong” is accused of fraud after allegedly helping set up a betting scheme in June 2024 that lured victims through social media with promises of profit.

At least 15 victims were reportedly defrauded, with total losses reaching KRW 300 million.

He was also found to be overstaying in the Philippines after his temporary visitor status expired in 2025.