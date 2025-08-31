2 LPAs monitored inside PAR; rains to persist over parts of PH

MANILA – Two low pressure areas (LPAs) are being monitored inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) as rains are expected to continue over several parts of the country on Sunday, the state weather bureau said.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), one LPA (08h) was last located 90 km east northeast of Daet, Camarines Norte, while another (08i) was spotted 900 km east of Eastern Visayas.

Both weather systems are “unlikely” to develop into tropical depressions within the next 24 hours, PAGASA said.

The trough of the LPA (08h) will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over the Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, and Quezon.

PAGASA warned of possible flash floods and landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon or "habagat" will affect Metro Manila, MIMAROPA, CALABARZON, the rest of Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga.

The rest of Luzon and Mindanao may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA advised the public to remain alert against possible flash floods and landslides, especially in low-lying and mountainous areas, and to monitor further weather updates. (PNA)