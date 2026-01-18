2 reported dead due to Ada – NDRRMC

MANILA – Two people were reportedly killed after Tropical Storm Ada (international name Nokaen) battered parts of the Bicol Region, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Sunday.

In its latest situational report, the NDRRMC said the fatalities are still under validation but confirmed they are victims of a landslide in Matnog, Sorsogon.

The storm has so far affected 7,170 families or 10,249 individuals in Bicol and Caraga, according to the council.

At least 82 individuals were pre-emptively evacuated as a precautionary measure, while 71 areas were reported flooded in the regions due to persistent rains.

The NDRRMC said a total of PHP 547,765 worth of government assistance were provided to affected communities, including food and non-food relief items.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Ada has maintained its strength while slowly moving away from Catanduanes, prompting weather authorities to keep tropical cyclone wind signals in parts of Luzon and the Visayas, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Sunday.

As of 10 a.m., the center of Ada was located about 140 kilometers northeast of Virac, Catanduanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour, gusts of up to 90 kph, and a central pressure of 996 hectopascals.

The storm is moving east-northeastward at a slow pace, with strong to gale-force winds extending as far as 380 kilometers from the center.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 is still hoisted over Catanduanes and the eastern portion of Camarines Sur, including Caramoan, where gale-force winds of up to 88 kph may pose minor to moderate risks to life and property.

TCWS No. 1 remains in effect over southern Quezon, the Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, the rest of Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Ticao and Burias Islands, and Northern Samar, where strong winds are expected.

Apart from damaging winds, Ada is also bringing heavy rains and a risk of coastal flooding in low-lying and exposed areas of Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, and Sorsogon, with possible storm surge heights of up to two meters within the next 24 hours.

Authorities urged residents in affected areas to remain alert and follow advisories from local disaster risk reduction offices. (With Priam Nepomuceno/PNA)