2 weather systems to bring rains over parts of PH on Eid’l Adha

MANILA – Two weather systems will bring rains over most parts of the country on Wednesday, a national holiday in commemoration of Eid’l Adha (Feast of Sacrifice).

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Zamboanga Peninsula, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Soccsksargen and the provinces of Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental and Palawan will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the southwesterly wind flow.

Meanwhile, the rest of Mindanao will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the trough of the tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms will prevail over Metro Manila and the rest of the country due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA weather specialist Chenel Dominguez, meanwhile, said the tropical depression outside PAR was located 1,230 km. east of northeastern Mindanao. It will be given the local name Domeng once it enters PAR by Thursday or Friday.

The cyclone may reach typhoon category but is unlikely to make landfall. However, it will enhance the southwest monsoon, which may bring rains starting this weekend.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will continue to prevail across the archipelago, PAGASA said. (PNA)