2 winners from Batangas, Bulacan to split P5.9-M Lotto jackpot

MANILA – Two bettors from the provinces of Batangas and Bulacan would split the PHP5.9 million jackpot of Saturday night's Lotto 6/42 draw.

In an advisory Sunday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said the winning combination 20-08-10-01-04-24 carried a total jackpot prize of PHP5,940,000.

The two tickets were purchased in Brgy. San Jose Patag, Sta. Maria, Bulacan and Brgy. Pobalcion, San Juan, Batangas

Winners have one year from the date of the draw to claim the prize, as specified in Republic Act 1169, the law on PCSO lotteries.

All jackpot prizes must be claimed at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City. Lotto winnings of more than PHP10,000 are subject to 20 percent tax under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law.

Meanwhile, 120 other bettors won PHP24,000 each for guessing five out of the six winning digits; 3,439 bettors won PHP800 each for four correct digits; and 37,412 will settle for PHP20 each for three correct digits.

The 6/42 Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

PCSO General Manager Melquiades Robles encouraged the public to support the agency’s gaming products to raise additional revenues for health initiatives, medical services and other national charities.

Through its mandatory contributions, the PCSO not only helps people in need of medical assistance, but also provides funds to government institutions. (PNA)