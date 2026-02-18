200 volunteers to join Abacan River clean-up on February 21

At least 200 volunteers from various private groups, civic organizations, and local government offices are set to participate in a clean-up drive along the Abacan River on February 21.

Focal person Minerva Arceo said the activity is part of the ongoing Abacan River Clean-Up Program, which aims to promote unity to maintain clean and sufficient supply of water.

Participating groups include Balibago Waterworks, Nagkakaisang Guardians, Soliman EC, Philippine College of Criminology, Mekeni Food Corp., ARAW-ACI, Balibago Barangay Council, and the Angeles City Sangguniang Panglungsod led by Vice Mayor Amos Rivera.

The activity will start at 6 am with a short program at the Balibago Waterworks building in Pulung Maragul, Angeles City.

This will be followed by the actual clean-up operation along the Abacan River, particularly in front of Systems Plus at Abacan Loop in the Balibago area.

The organizers are inviting members of the community to join the initiative in support of the program to protect and rehabilitate Abacan River.