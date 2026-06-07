206 kilos of trash collected in Sto Tomas river cleanup

More than 200 kilograms of waste were collected during a cleanup drive along the San Vicente River in Santo Tomas, Pampanga on Friday, June 5.

This is part of efforts to mitigate flooding ahead of the rainy season, Fourth District Representative Anna York Bondoc said.

The lawmaker said she mobilized government agency workers and residents for the activity through the Department of Labor and Employment’s Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program.

The river rehabilitation initiative is aimed at keeping waterways clear of waste and other obstructions that could hamper water flow and contribute to flooding during heavy rains.

Some 206 kilograms of waste were removed from the 300-square-meter section of the river.

Food wrappers, plastics, styrofoam, used diapers and other kinds of residual waste were collected by volunteers.

The cleanup team also gathered 16 kilograms of biodegradable waste, such as tree branches, leaves, and kitchen scraps.

Three discarded lighters were also recovered and classified as hazardous or special waste.

A total of 19 sacks of garbage were collected and transported to the Municipal Materials Recovery Facility of Sto. Tomas for segregation, processing, and disposal.