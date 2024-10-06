2,714 CSF folks receive financial aid from DSWD

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Some 2,714 residents in this city received assistance from the “Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program” (AKAP) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Saturday, October 5.

The event, held at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center, was in partnership with the provincial government.

AKAP aims to provide support to low-income families in various communities.

Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, Vice Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda, Board Member Ananias Canlas Jr., and Executive Assistant Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab led the distribution of assistance with the help of DSWD personnel.

Each beneficiary received P3,000 from the agency and food packs from the Kapitolyo.

The governor and vice governor expressed their gratitude to President Bongbong Marcos and Senator Rex Gatchalian for the programs which helpe Kapampangans.