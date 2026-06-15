285 applicants hired in Kalayaan job fair

A total of 285 jobseekers were hired on the spot (HOTs) during the Independence Day Job Fair conducted by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Central Luzon on June 11 and 12.

The DOLE Regional Office III said that some 7,170 jobseekers registered for the two-day activity held simultaneously in six locations in Tarlac, Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, and Pampanga.

During the activity, 172 employers offered 32,875 local and overseas job vacancies.

Aside from the HOTs, some 4,442 individuals were classified as qualified applicants and 637 as near hires.

Alejandro V. Inza Cruz, DOLE Officer-in-Charge Regional Director, said the activity is aimed at giving greater meaning to the celebration of Independence Day by providing Filipinos with opportunities for decent work and access to government services.

“Nais ipalapit at mapalakas ni Kalihim Francis Tolentino ang ugnayang pampubliko at pampribadong sektor upang mas mabilis at mas episyenteng maihatid ang mga serbisyong pang-empleyo sa ating mga kababayan,” Cruz said.

Apart from job-matching activities, DOLE and its partner agencies provided employment coaching, labor education, career guidance, wellness services, livelihood assistance, and other support programs.

The agency also extended assistance through its employment and livelihood programs.

A total of 854 beneficiaries under the Government Internship Program (GIP) received salary support, while 150 JobStart beneficiaries were granted training allowances.

Meanwhile, 411 beneficiaries received a total of P8.59 million in assistance under DOLE’s livelihood programs to support entrepreneurship and income-generating projects.

DOLE also released P7.68 million in emergency employment assistance under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program, benefiting 1,196 individuals.