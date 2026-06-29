3 arrested in theft incidents

Three persons were arrested for suspected theft incidents in different parts of Pampanga on June 27 and 28, the Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO) reported.

In Guagua, a man was arrested for allegedly stealing two cans of luncheon meat from a convenience store.

Police said the store supervisor spotted the suspect on CCTV placing the items inside his bag before leaving the store without paying.

Responding officers intercepted him at a nearby jeepney terminal and recovered the stolen goods.

In the City of San Fernando, another man was apprehended after he allegedly stole various merchandise from a supermarket.

The incident was captured on CCTV and immediately reported to barangay authorities.

With the assistance of Bantay Bayan members, police tracked down and arrested the suspect and recovered the stolen items.

Meanwhile in Mabalacat City, a man was arrested for allegedly entering a rented house without permission and taking a hat and several coins.

Authorities said the suspect was apprehended following a witness’ report and the prompt response of Bantay Bayan personnel.

The stolen property was also recovered.

The three suspects were charged with theft, police said.

Colonel Ricardo M. David, Pampanga PPO director, urged the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with authorities to help maintain peace and order in their communities.

“The prompt reporting of incidents by the public and the strong partnership between the police and the community are vital weapons against criminality. We will continue to intensify law enforcement efforts to protect the lives and property of every citizen,” David said.