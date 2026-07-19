3 Bulacan cops charged over mistaken identity incident

The Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) confirmed that three police personnel involved in the mistaken identity incident in the City of Baliwag, Bulacan have already underwent inquest proceedings following the filing of criminal complaints.

The charges filed against the cops include Physical Injuries, Unjust Vexation, Grave Coercion, Slander by Deed, and Attempted Kidnapping.

Likewise, an administrative case is being prepared by NAPOLCOM against them, according to the PRO 3.

The case stemmed from an incident on July 16, 2026, at a restaurant in Barangay Tangos, City of Baliwag, where a businessman alleged that he was approached by several individuals who identified themselves as police officers and attempted to forcibly take him into a vehicle.

The complainant later claimed that the group realized their mistake and immediately left the scene.

Brigadier General Jess B. Mendez, director of the PRO 3, stressed that the PRO 3 will "continue to uphold transparency, professionalism, and accountability by ensuring that all complaints against police personnel are acted upon promptly, fairly, and impartially in accordance with the law and existing policies, in line with its commitment to deliver Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat, at Nararamdaman."