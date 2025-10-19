3 Chinese arrested for illegal tobacco sale

Three Chinese nationals were arrested in Barangay Calantipe in Apalit town on Friday, October 17, for allegedly distributing unregulated tobacco products.

Brigadier General Rogelio Peñones, Police Regional Office 3 Director, said the suspects were caught after receiving information about the illegal operation.

During a buy-bust operation, the suspects reportedly sold 10 boxes of cigarettes to a police agent.

Upon their arrest, Peñones said the foreigners failed to present permits or authorization to sell tobacco products.

Authorities seized 40 boxes of cigarettes of the same brand worth ₱480,000, a van used in the transaction, ₱60,000 cash believed to be proceeds from the illegal sale, and marked money.

The operation was conducted by the Pampanga Police Provincial Intelligence Unit and the Apalit Municipal Police Station.

The suspects are now facing charges in court for violation of Republic Act No. 9211, or the Tobacco Regulation Act of 2003.