₱30.78-M ketamine seized at Clark Port

More than six kilograms of ketamine worth ₱30.78-million were intercepted at the Port of Clark recently, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) said.

The BOC reported that the shipment, declared as “solar cables,” arrived from the Netherlands and scheduled

for delivery in Pasig City.

The agency added that the parcel was flagged for inspection following intelligence information provided by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

A K-9 examination later indicated the presence of illegal drugs, prompting authorities to conduct a full physical inspection.

Operatives dismantled a wooden cable spool and discovered six pouches containing a white crystalline substance concealed within the coiled wires.

Initial tests confirmed the substance to be ketamine, classified as a dangerous drug under Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Authorities have issued a warrant of seizure and detention against the shipment for violations of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act in relation to the country’s anti-drug law.